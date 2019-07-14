Janet Yerger Horrocks, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. She was a loving wife, mother of three children, grandmother to six grandchildren and great-grandmother to thirteen great-grandchildren.
Born on March 24, 1928 to John M. and Edna M. Yerger, she was raised with her sisters in Norristown, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Norristown High School in 1946, she married Robert Starr Horrocks on July 8, 1950.
As a member of Central Schwenkfelder Church in Worcester for many years, as well as a regular attendee of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rothsville PA, Janet truly embodied the scriptures of 1 Peter 4:9 with her warm, hospitable spirit. She opened her home to many, and she and Bob enjoyed hosting events in their home whenever possible.
With her creative mind and artistic talents, Janet helped on many committees at the Central Schwenkfelder Church, including the Bicentennial Quilt project. She loved to quilt and knit and she shared her passion with those around her by opening her own Yarn Shop, "The Chicken Koop" in Worcester, Pennsylvania in 1966. When the "Koop" closed its doors, almost 25 years later, Janet did not stop teaching and creating, as she passed on her stitching and yarn skills to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She and Bob shared many wonderful adventures together in their nearly 60 years of marriage. After living in Worcester for almost 40 years, they moved to Lancaster County, where they continued to make lifelong friendships. They enjoyed wintering in Naples, Florida, trips to the Outer Banks and Jersey shores, playing rounds of golf wherever their travels took them, spending time with friends and family, and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Janet was a member of the Norristown Garden Club for many years and also a proud member of The Daughters of the American Revolution.
Janet will be remembered for her kindness, her warm spirit that drew others to her, her contagious laugh, and the love that she gave so freely to those that knew her.
She is survived by her sister Joan Williams of Lansdale, PA; her three children, Robert, R. "Biff" Horrocks and his wife, Sue, of Stillwater, OK; Tina Lafferty and her husband, Allen of Lititz, PA, and Joann of Florida; grandchildren Rob Horrocks (Somer), Jenny Wilkins (Justin) and Jeff Horrocks, A.J. Lafferty (Lindsey), Sean Lafferty (Brittany) and Maggie Voorhees (Josh), and great-grandchildren Lily and Ella Horrocks, Jeremy and Jax Wilkins, Blayne and Adlee Horrocks, Charlie and Henley Lafferty, Owen, Liam and Asher Lafferty and Bob and Frank Voorhees.
Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob, sisters Helen Fenimore, Hazel Whitman and Peggy Rothenberger.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 11am on Friday July 19, 2019 at Central Schwenkfedler Church, 2111 S. Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446 where the family will receive friends from 10–10:45 AM. Following the service, a luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's name to Luther-Care for Luther Acres Caring Fund, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543.