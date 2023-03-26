Janet Weaver Rosenfeld of Oak Leaf Manor North (Landisville, PA) passed away on March 20, 2023 at the age of 91. Born Janet Anne Weaver on December 5, 1931, she was the youngest daughter of Isaac Witwer Weaver and Anna Harrison Weaver. She was the wife of John Neustadter Rosenfeld, who passed away in 1997. John and Janet owned and operated a farm at 678 South Chiques Road, Manheim, PA for over 60 years. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers (Isaac, Norman, Walter, Donald, and Edward); a sister Esla; and son James. She is survived by a son John Henry Rosenfeld, a daughter Judy Anne (Rosenfeld) Hess, and two grandsons Hans Rosenfeld and Brian Finnegan, all of the Lancaster area.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she grew up in the Lancaster area and in the Miami, FL area. Janet graduated from McCaskey High School in 1949. She then attended Millersville University for one year before transferring to The University of Miami, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in 1953 in Interior Design with minors in Marketing and Architecture.
After spending two years as a Junior Designer at Burdine's, Janet took a position in the Interior Design Department at Armstrong World Industries (formerly Armstrong Cork Co.). Later she also worked as a Set Designer for York Wallcoverings.
Janet was continuously active in volunteer work for several organizations, including the Lancaster Farmland Trust, mental health groups, Hospice, and The Lancaster Liederkranz. The Lancaster Liederkranz awarded her an honorary membership (Ehren Diplom) for her long-term service to the organization. She enjoyed travel, especially with her family to many destinations in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Camping across the US, she visited nearly all US states. In her later years she did a lot of world traveling. Her avocations included painting (usually pen ink and watercolor) and historical research.
A memorial service will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday March 30, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
