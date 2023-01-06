Janet W. Cline, of Kirkwood passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with family at her side. She was 96 years old. Mrs. Cline was born and lived her life in Kirkwood. She was the daughter of Norman E. and Beatrice I. Montgomery Whiteside.
She was under the care of Willow Tree Hospice. Janet's life was devoted to her husband, Roger G. Cline for 56 years who died on December 18, 2021. She loved spending time with family and attending Union Presbyterian Church where she was a lifetime member. Janet worked for People's Bank of Oxford for 26 years and retired in 1986.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Vernon, Robert, and William Whiteside, and a sister, Charlotte Adams.
Funeral Services will take place from Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, on Tuesday, January 10th at 11 AM with Rev. Scott Phillips officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until time of service. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Willow Tree Hospice of Kennet Square by donating online at amedisys.com/donate. shiveryfuneralhome.com