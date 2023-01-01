Janet Schlotthauer passed away on December 27, 2022 in Aztec NM. Janet was born on June 30,1931 in Columbia, PA to Catherine and William H. Smith, Jr.
She operated Janet's School of dancing in Columbia where she taught ballet and tap dancing. She moved to Phoenix with her family in 1967. She was a devoted wife to husband Leroy and caring mother to two children (Cameron and Eric), grandchildren (CJ and Derek), and loving great-grandmother to Chloe.
Janet graduated from Phoenix College with a Library Science degree. She was a devoted homemaker and provided a loving and caring home to her family. She loved to cook and sew. Janet always had a smile on her face, was quick to laugh and always had a positive attitude in any situation.
She was preceded in death by her mother (Catherine Smith), Father (William H. Smith, Jr.), brother (William (Bill) Smith, Sr.) all of Columbia, PA, husband (Leroy), son (Cameron) and service dog (Starkey).
She is survived by her son Eric (JoAnn) grandchildren CJ (Ritch), Derek (Megan), great-granddaughter Chloe, brother (Jim Smith) and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to your local animal shelter or service dog organization.
Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery at a late date.