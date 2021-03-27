Janet S. Wheatley, 83, of Quarryville, formerly of Cochranville, was surrounded by her family when she went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Cox W. and Edith (Baker) Shepherd of Oxford. Janet had over 62 joyful years of marriage to the love of her life, John R. Wheatley.
She graduated from Coatesville Hospital School of Nursing in 1958 and spent the next 55 years caring for her patients, family and friends. Janet later retired from the Coatesville VA after 18 years as a psychiatric nurse. She was an active member of New Providence Church of God, especially with the children's vacation bible school. She brought happiness to all with her vivaciousness, kind spirit and beautiful smile.
In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her 2 children: Steven Wheatley of Las Vegas, NV; and Julie, wife of John Arditi of Spring City and a sister, Grace Brickner of San Diego, CA. Also, her 2 grandchildren who were the light of her life, Jonathan Arditi of Providence, RI and Arianna Arditi of Philadelphia and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Private services will be planned by the family.
