Janet S. Reinhart

Janet S. "Boob" Reinhart, age 81 of Kirkwood, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, Easton, MD. She was the wife of the late J. Barrie "Buck" Reinhart for 45 years before his passing on July 2, 2009. Born in Drumore, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Cora Levering Smith. She was a member of the former Colerain Baptist Church in Kirkwood. She owned and operated Reinhart Sub Shop in Kirkwood and worked as a CNA for Ware Presbyterian Village and the former Harrison House Senior Living. Boob loved singing, country music, watching Hallmark Christmas movies and Gunsmoke, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are 2 daughters: Babs, wife of Bryan Jackson of Rock Hall, MD, and Wen Miller of Kirkwood, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 siblings: Nancy Winters and Fred Smith, both of Lancaster, and 3 step siblings: Mary Lou Shaub of Quarryville, Betty Jane Vickers of Kirkwood, and Richard Book of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Barbara Baird and Grace Sprout.
Funeral service will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Friday, April 21st at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Charlie Hess will be officiating. Interment will be in the Colerain Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Boob's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. reynoldsandshivery.com