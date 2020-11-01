Janet S. Kemp, 80, of Brethren Village, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. Born in Philipi, WV she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marada (Nestor) Grimm. She was wife of Robert C. "Bob" Kemp with whom she shared over 52 years of marriage.
She received a degree from the Baltimore Business College. Janet was an administrative assistant for Chimes, Inc.
Janet enjoyed playing the piano, oil painting, decorating, baking, cooking, gardening and computer programming. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles in PA and WV.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Neffsville, PA. Family and friends will be received from 10:30-11AM at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com