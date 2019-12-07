Janet R. Kwiatkowski, 77, of Akron, formerly of Lincoln Park, NJ, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Maple Farm.
She was born in Garfield, NJ, to the late Vincent and Carmela (Polisi) Colletti and was the wife of the late Richard A. Kwiatkowski.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Janet enjoyed teaching elementary grades and thought of her students as her kids. She loved her grandchildren and she enjoyed painting.
Janet is survived by two sons, Richard V., husband of Jola Kwiatkowski of Ephrata, Vincent L. Kwiatkowski of Exeter and four grandchildren, Alexandra, Samantha, Mya and Jackson Kwiatkowski.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a Christian Prayer Service at 7:30 PM. Final commendation and farewell will be held in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, 2 Terrace Avenue, Lodi, NJ 07644 on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »