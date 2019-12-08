Janet R. Boardman, age 87, passed away December 4, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in Conestoga she was the daughter of the late Chester and Susan Caldwell Rummel. Janet was a 1950 graduate of of Penn Manor High School and became part of the USO. She was employed at Millersville State College, TRW (Los Angeles CA.), County Office Equipment, Woodstream and started at Hamilton Bank and retired from Wells Fargo. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Assoc.
Her hobbies were oil painting, dancing, Broadway musicals, and Mexican food. She was devoted to her family and friends.
Janet was predeceased by her sisters and brothers; Ruth M. Stekervetz and husband Norman, Helen E. Kraft, James L. Rummel and his wife Phyllis Eshbach, and Harold C. Rummel and her son Greg Boardman 24 years ago.
Surviving are her daughter Deb Kachel, grandson MSgt Jason Evans and his wife Amanda (Sauder), and great-granddaughter Ava.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to her graveside service, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Main St., Conestoga, PA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Janet's name to Hospice of Lancaster County.
