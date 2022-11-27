Janet Myers Strube, 92 of Luther Acres, Lititz, PA passed away November 17, 2022. Janet was born in Baltimore, MD on June 30, 1930 daughter of the late James William and Adele Fosler Myers. She was married for 64 years to the Rev. John L. Strube, a Lutheran Minister who passed away February 10, 2016.
She and her husband opened their home and hearts to others needing a home and family. A young man became a part of their family during his senior year in high school. Through sponsorship of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Millersville, PA, a Cambodian family-father, mother, 2 daughters and a son came to live in their home.
The Shared Holiday Program in Lancaster brought 2 more children into their life. Their home was always open to many people locally and from overseas who needed a place to stay for short time.
Janet taught pre-school for 26 years; 5 years with the Cattell Preschool and 21 years with the S. June Smith Center. While teaching there, Janet received the Teacher of the Year Award from the ARC of Lancaster County.
Janet is survived by her children; John R. Strube (Cynthia), Paul D. Strube (Diane), Tim E. Strube (Dee), Mark W. Strube (Kristi), Ann S. McMichael (Daryl), Nicholas Patounas (Cassie), Say Loy (Salien), and Zachary Sharp (Kindia). 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Janet was predeceased by an infant son James Howard Strube.
Surrounded by the love of God, her husband, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and a career in teaching, Janet experienced a rich life filled with abundant love.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a visitation, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in the library of the parish house at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11:00 AM. The funeral service will be held in the sanctuary at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Timothy Mentzer officiating.
If you are unable to attend the service in person, you can watch via a livestream on Facebook. Here is a link. https://www.facebook.com/holytrinity.lancaster/ This takes you to the Home section. Click on Live to watch the service.
Private interment will be in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to either The S. June Smith Center, 600 Eden Road, Bldg 1, Lancaster, PA 17601-4205, the Clinic for Special Children, 535 Bunker Hill Rd., Strasburg, PA 17579 or Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543-2204.
