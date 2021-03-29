Janet Mary Hampton, 67, of Lancaster, peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday March 24, 2021. A most loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to those who knew and loved her. Knowing that Janet has been reunited with all of those she has loved and lost gives comfort to her sisters and brothers.
Janet enjoyed cooking and crafts. Her presence will forever be cherished by her family.
Janet is survived by her sister: Patricia Hampton; brother: William Hampton; and sister: Paulette Divet wife of Mark. She is also survived by her nephew and nieces: Eric, Lauren, Natalie, and Rachel. She was preceded in death by her parents: Wilford and Pearl (Jankowski) Hampton.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 10-11AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's honor can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
