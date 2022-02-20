Janet Marion Keays, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Springfield, IL, she was the daughter of the late Carl Holmin and Mary (Petersen) Holmin.
Janet was a good cook, especially her spaghetti and meatballs. During her free time, she loved to read, sew, and made quilts for everyone in the family. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and actively involved as a former Sunday School teacher, altar guild, and taught at vacation bible school. Janet was in Special Education IU-13 for thirteen years as a teacher's aide.
Married for 65 years to the love of her life, Janet leaves behind her husband, Howard S. Keays, Jr.; her three children, JoEllen K. Ames (Charles), Heather K. Toro (Ralph), Howard S. Keays III.; her seven grandchildren; and her eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters.
Services will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8118 Fifth Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
