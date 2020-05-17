Janet Marie Zahm, 105, died at Homestead Village in Lancaster, PA on May 7, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, PA on March 29, 1915 to the late George and Esther Kling. Janet was married for 71 years to the late William L. Zahm, Jr., who died in 2005
Janet was a homemaker while raising her family and then worked at the former RCA plant in Lancaster for 25 years. She retired from RCA and lived a number of years at Indian Landing, Millsboro, DE where she and her late husband and all of the family enjoyed the beach, boating, fishing and crabbing.
Janet was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster.
Janet is survived by a son, William L. Zahm III, married to Elizabeth Zahm and a daughter, Phyllis E. Zimmerman, wife of Kenneth R. Zimmerman. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Janet (Zahm) Roark, and her husband Hoyt Roark, Patrick Widlake, and his wife Susan (Goggins) Widlake, Stephanie (Widlake) Gerard and her husband Rick Gerard and Michael T. Widlake II; Janet also has six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by three siblings: a brother, George Kling, a sister, Miriam Miles and a sister, Lucretia Benedict.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation and special thanks to the staff at Homestead Village for the excellent care given to Janet over the last seven years. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund.
