It is with deep sadness that the family of Janet Marie Weaver Herman announce her passing on March 11, 2023, at the age of 91 years. Born on September 15, 1931, in Lancaster, she was raised in Columbia, PA. by her grandparents, Albert Stark Weaver and Mary Redman Weaver.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Harry Edward Herman. She was the mother of four children: Edward Herman (Victoria), Columbia, PA; Mary Jo Zahradnik (John), Swedesboro, NJ; Jeffrey Herman (Beatrice), East Prospect, PA; and Rebecca Herman, Marietta, PA.
She was lovingly known as "Gram" to seven grandchildren: Katherine Zahradnik, Michael Zahradnik, Jessie Herman, Nichole Barnes, Cory Herman, Erin Nissley and Ashley Mench. She was also "Great Gram" to seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tira Jean Herman, and brother, Richard E. Charles, of Oregon. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Carole Droege, of Mountville.
Janet lived her entire life in Columbia and was a 1949 graduate of Columbia High School. She attended Millersville State Teachers College.
Janet was a life-long member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Columbia, where she was active as a prayer leader, lector, verger, Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the choir and prayer circle. She created many of the beautiful banners and altar covers that adorn the church. She was a volunteer at the food bank for 14 years, until her failing eyesight made it impossible to work there.
A woman of immense talent, Janet was an amazing seamstress, who could alter any garment to perfection, make a dress into a work of art, or create the most glorious quilts. Janet clerked at Columbia Garment and Bridal Company for 34 years, where she had a wonderful circle of friends who enjoyed great camaraderie as they worked together, often buying more fabric than they earned in salary!
She taught classes in stenciling for Penn State Extension and quilting for Columbia Adult Education. She was a member of the Red Rose Quilters Guild.
Her life was not easy, but Janet could make any day seem better with her delightful sense of humor. She was determined to do things her way, but always set a great example of what hard work could accomplish. A lifelong learner, Janet enjoyed reading, playing the piano, water aerobics and gardening. Her yard was filled with flowers; she loved the early daffodils in spring and her iris garden was a rainbow of exquisite colors. She was always creative and fun! Janet, Mom, Gram will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
There will be a service celebrating the life of Janet Herman on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 340 Locust Street, Columbia, PA. www.clydekraft.com
