Janet Marie (Mark) Bell, age 78, of Brownstown (formerly of Fontana) passed into eternal rest at her home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Although family and friends mourn the significant loss that Janet's passing brings, they are at peace knowing that she is rejoicing with her Heavenly Father and is so happy to be rejoined with her husband Ron who passed away unexpectedly in February leaving a huge void in Jan's world. Ron and Jan would have shared 59 years of marriage this past July 7th.
Surviving Jan are: two sons, Greg (wife, Susan) of Lampeter, PA and Mike (wife, Karen) of Davidson, NC, and three grandsons, (Drew, Doug and Ryan) and two granddaughters, (Mackenzie and Morgan). Jan is also survived by her sister, Debbie (husband, Garry) of Fontana; brother, Robert (wife, Debbie) of Charlotte, NC; one niece and many nephews who all loved her dearly. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Ron and her mother and fathe,r Esther and Albert Mark.
Janet was born and raised in Fontana, PA and at the age of 17 she met her future husband Ron when working in a church camp kitchen at Mount Gretna. After graduating from Annville Cleona High School in 1961 it was Janet's desire to go to nursing school, but life took her a different direction. She attended Central Penn College in Harrisburg, PA, which eventually led to a life-long and successful career as a skilled medical transcriptionist.
Jan and Ron later married on July 7, 1962, which began her life as the wife of an Army SP5. Upon her husband's return from serving in Germany during the first two years of their young marriage, Janet made her home in several different states (California, Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania) travelling to support her husband's career, while devoting her young married life as a stay-at-home Mom to their two sons. As her sons entered high school and junior high, Janet resumed her career as a medical transcriptionist. Most of her 25+ year career was spent at Orthopedic Consultants where she performed many duties from medical transcription, to assisting in the application and removal of casts, removal of stiches, and other medical procedures.
Janet had several hobbies for which she was passionate - cooking, gardening, music, thrift shopping and sending cards of encouragement to friends, family AND perfect strangers, who she heard were experiencing a difficult situation in life.
Her love for cooking and experimenting with new recipes was happily enjoyed by her family, friends and neighbors who were the gracious recipients of many delicious home-cooked meals, desserts and homemade candies. Just a few of the recipes that will always be a part of Janet's cooking legacy include Texas cake, cheesy corn, chicken pot pie, canned red beets, and homemade Stromboli or pizza on Friday nights.
Her love for gardening was evident by the many beautiful flower gardens she designed and lovingly tended throughout her yard. You could find Jan outside early in the morning and in the cool of the evening tending to her flowers and gardens, and it was never a surprise to her husband or family to hear her say she was digging up a mature bush to replant it in a different section of the yard, to make room for a new planting. As she spent her last months at home, her day was quickly brightened when friends and family would bring by beautiful bouquets of flowers for her to enjoy, because they knew how much she enjoyed her gardens and the beautiful blooms they produced, and this was a little way to bring the outside in to her.
Her love of thrifting and "finding a deal" was a part of her life and it became a game to some family members to playfully see who could find a better deal than Jan/"Mom"/"Grammy". "Hey Grammy, I found this shirt for $5 on clearance!" was often answered by Jan with "Wait! Look at this name brand designer shirt I found for a $1 at the thrift shop!"
Jan's spiritual gift was very obvious - encourager. This was obvious in the kitchen drawer filled and overflowing with pre-purchased cards, all waiting to be sent to anyone and everyone that needed a little TLC through words of encouragement in a get well, thinking of you card, or words of celebration for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, job promotions, or a good report card.
Her children and family will be forever grateful for the love and encouragement she shared with us all.
Family and friends will be received during the viewing at Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, PA, on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 9 to 11 AM, with a celebration of life service to immediately follow at 11 AM. Services will be livestreamed and can be accessed by searching Akron Church of the Brethren on either Facebook or YouTube. A burial service will be conducted at a later date at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Jan's memory to: Akron Church of the Brethren, Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
