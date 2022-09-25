Janet Marie Heidelbaugh, 81, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at home. She was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Holaman) Fuller and the loving wife of the late Milton J. Heidelbaugh who passed on May 15, 2000.
Janet had worked in the kitchen at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for many years. She was a member of Providence Church and was an active volunteer at New Hope Community Closet and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. She enjoyed mowing her yard, flower gardening and crocheting.
Janet is survived by her children: Milton "Jack," husband of Korinne Heidelbaugh of Quarryville and Jodi, wife of Gilbert Waltman of Quarryville; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Nancy Fiester of Fayetteville; Faye Zekany of Lancaster; John Fuller of Kirkwood; and Ruth Ann Miller of West Grove.
A Funeral Service will take place at Providence Church, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 1-2 p.m. Private interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com
