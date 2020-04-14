Janet Marie (Heagy) Montgomery, 42, of Lebanon, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Adam Montgomery with whom she would have celebrated her 18th anniversary on April 13.
Born in Lebanon on September 28, 1977, she was the daughter of June (Moyer) Heagy and the late Rev. David Heagy. Janet worked on the family dairy farm until her graduation from the Annville-Cleona High School and the Lebanon Vo-Tech School, Graphic Arts Dept. in 1995. She worked for T.D. Mills Promotional Products for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Mt. Hope United Christian Church where she taught children's and youth classes and was the Youth Director. She also was an active member of the Mastersonville Fire Company where she often organized the fundraisers. Janet loved the outdoors, camping with her family, and was a Steeler's fan. Many family and friends enjoyed her hospitality, being invited to picnics and home cooked meals.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her two children: Alex Scott and Britney Joy, both at home. She is also survived by three brothers: Allen (Eileen Eberly), Marlin (Jen Jordan) both of Lebanon and Wayne (Jen Bucks) of Bath, New York, a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Rebecca Montgomery of Manheim, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Troy (Butch) and Shana Montgomery of Manheim, and 14 nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved, Kevin, Bryan, Megan, Kyle (Renee), Brooke, Amie, Paige, Rebecca, Jacob, and Emilie Heagy, and Brooks, Addison, and Piper Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roy and Dorothy Moyer, her paternal grandparents, Henry and Dorothy Heagy, and a niece, Valerie Heagy.
A drive-by viewing will be held at Gingrich Mennonite Church, 100 Forney Road, Lebanon, on Thursday morning, April 16, from 10:00 AM until 12:00PM. The burial will be held privately at Gingrich Mennonite Cemetery, South Annville Township. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adam Montgomery Family, 91 W. Main Street, Lebanon, PA 17042, for medical bills and funeral expenses.
We wish to thank all the staff at the Hershey Medical Center, Hospice, and the many prayer warriors for their excellent care, love, and prayers during this cancer journey.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
