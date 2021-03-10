Janet Marie Dawson, age 82 of Quarryville/Strasburg, PA area died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. She was born in Washington, DC Sept. 29, 1938 to Rev. Robert and Estelle (Jorg) Dawson who both preceded her in death as well as her dear brother, David. Janet is survived by her brother, Bob (Sue) Dawson and "little sis,'' Marti Dawson Heise. She is also survived by numerous Iowa cousins, with her father being 1 of 12 siblings. She adored her only living uncle, Virgil Dawson, age 99. On her mother's side she will be remembered by cousins, Ed (Mary Alice) Titcomb, Beverly (Lane) Smith, Kathy Nixon and Charlotte (Rick) McGarry and several nieces and nephews. Dear to her heart was niece Yvonne Dawson Mortimer, (daughter of David) and her two son, James and Sebastian.
Janet spent most of her childhood and early adult life in S. Jersey, graduating from Overbrook High School, Lindenwold in 1956. She attended and received a degree in religious studies from Columbia Bible College, Columbia, SC. Janet married Bruce Bonino (deceased) and moved to Rochester, NY area where Bruce was employed at Kodak and Janet employed as a social worker.
From a young age until her death, Janet dedicated her life to others and was a champion for those affected by racial, social and economic injustice. She had the "heart of Jesus,'' always ministering to the disadvantaged and was loved for her effervescent and compassionate personality.
Janet will be greatly missed by friends of White Oak Campgrounds, Quarry-ville, PA where she spent her summers. Thank you, Ronda, of beautiful Beaver Creek Cabins, Strasburg, PA for looking after Janet during those long beautiful snowy winters. Jo Marie and Jay of Vineland, NJ, thank you for the care and support you gave Janet by taking her in like family while establishing new residence in your NJ home. Janet loved and appreciated the Amish community that surrounded her. They shared their wholesome way of life and helped her through some painful days. Janet passed peacefully when her heart gave way after four years battling breast cancer.
We will all be seeing you on The Other Side!!
There will be a memorial for Janet at a later date in Erial, NJ, at the gravesites of her parents and brother David. Memorial gifts can be donated to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., PO Box 7508, Lancaster, PA 17603, www.wsm.org to Janet Marie Dawson Memorial Fund.
