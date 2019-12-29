Janet Mann Bair, 95, formerly of Landisville and Mountville, passed away December 24, 2019, at Mennonite Home Communities, where she resided the last ten years.
Born the youngest of six children on October 2, 1924, to Warren and Fanny Long, Janet spent much of her childhood caring for animals on the family farm near Landisville, including a pet lamb she named Bobbie and raised on a bottle when his mother refused to nurse him. The family treasures the story of when her father told her it was time to sell the lamb. Heartbroken, she went with him to the Lancaster Stockyards. A stranger noticed the eight-year-old standing on the fence overlooking hundreds of sheep for sale and said, "Little girl, I bet you fifty cents you can't tell me which sheep is yours." Defiantly, she shouted, "Bobbie!" and one woolly head popped up above the rest. The man tipped his hat to her and tucked two quarters into her hands.
Janet was a vivacious student athlete at East Hempfield High School, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the 1942 county championship field hockey team. After graduation, she attended Hood College. She met Bob Bair at Berk's Optical in Lancaster, where she worked as a receptionist. On leave from the Navy, he had come in to pick up a glasses case, but paused to ask a male employee if he thought she would correspond with him-something many young women did to support servicemen during the war. Janet agreed, and the relationship quickly flourished. In 1946, they were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Landisville, where Janet remained a life-long member after Bob's death in 2012.
Bob and Janet Bair were inseparable. A servant-hearted couple known for their positive influence and encouragement, they worked together at J.C. Snavely and Sons, enjoyed dancing to Bob Troxell's Big Big Jazz Band, played tennis, and attended Hempfield High School and Penn State University athletic events. They volunteered for the Hans Herr Estate, the North Museum, and Meals on Wheels. They climbed Machu Picchu in Peru, rode in a hot air balloon over the African Savanna, braved the frozen slopes of the Canadian Rockies in snowmobiles, and rode camels through the Egyptian desert. Their travel map indicated that they had visited over 30 countries around the world.
Janet will be remembered as hard-working, fun-loving, competitive and compassionate. She had a great sense of humor and a ready laugh. Even in the depths of Alzheimer's disease, her cheerful spirit still managed to shine through. Her family looked forward every Christmas Eve to her famous beef stroganoff, which will be made in her memory for generations to come.
In addition to her husband, Janet was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Wolfgang, Anne Addison, Margaret Long, Charles Long, John Long, and a granddaughter, Kelly Bair. She is survived by two children: Linda Cullen (husband Paul), and Rob Bair (wife Alisa), both of Lancaster. And by seven grandchildren: Dustin Carl (wife Victoria and son Christopher), Ryan Carl, Christin Herman (children Tyler, Ciara, and Olivia) all of Lancaster, Lauren Bair of Los Angeles, CA, Leslie Vink (husband Heath and children Hudson, Hadley and Holden), of Baltimore, MD, Elizabeth Cullen of Lancaster, and Monica Leiter (husband Eric and sons Andrew and Liam) of Williston Park, New York. Also, two great-great grandchildren.
The public is invited to a memorial service on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA. The family will greet friends prior to the service as well as at a lunch reception following. A private interment will take place at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538.
