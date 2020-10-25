Janet Mae Helm, 86 of Lancaster entered Heaven's gates on October 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of Newton G (Pat) Helm.
Born in Lancaster, Pa. October 12th 1934. She was the daughter of Martin and Dorothy (Banzhof) Waltman.
A loving mother and homemaker Janet found joy in making memorable meals for her family and friends. She loved to read, play games, do puzzles and spend time with her family. She loved shopping and dinner trips with her children, grandchildren and sisters. But mostly she found life's assurance through her faith in Jesus Christ.
She was an active member of Grace Community Church. She was a longtime favorite cook at Valentino's Cafe.
Janet is survived by her children, Barbara, wife of Les Heiserman, Eugene, husband of Deborah Valentino, Cindy, wife of James Byrnes and Douglas Helm; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Carol Waltman and Dorothy Long and 2 brothers, Robert Waltman and Martin Waltman. In addition to her husband she is predeceased by her daughter June, wife of Kam Kendig and her son, Glenn Helm, husband of Nora Obetz.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd. Willow Street, PA. 17584 on Sunday, November 15th 2020 at 3:00 PM. Friends may greet the family at 2:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Janet's memory to Grace Community Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com. 717-394-4097
