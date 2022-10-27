Janet M. (Zerbe) Sweigart, 73, of Denver, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Chester J. & Lera M. (Kissinger) Zerbe. Janet was dearly loved by her husband, Kerry L. Sweigart, together they would celebrate 35 years of marriage in November.
Janet was a graduate of Cocalico High School, class of 1967 and resided in Lancaster County her entire life. She was the owner and operator of the former Zerbe's Tavern on Route 625 in Knauers and for many years she was the manager of Zinn's Diner in Denver. Janet loved going to the shore in the summer and their Huntington County cabin in the winter. She enjoyed fishing and received a Delaware Fish & Game citation certificate for a record Stargazer. Janet was a great shot, and the cabin walls display her trophy bucks. Trips to Atlantic city and DE Park were always a favorite where she could spend time with friends on the beach and the casino. Janet was a member of the Reamstown Athletic Assoc., the Adamstown Rod & Gun Club, she formerly volunteered for the Blue Juniata Veterans Home Assoc. (VFW) Auxiliary in Mt. Union, and she enjoyed local bingo games. At home, her little Jack Russell named Target was always by her side. Janet had an independent spirit and a heart of gold.
In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by a son, Kelly L. Sweigart of Denver; a brother, Arthur Zerbe; seven nieces & nephews, Anthony Zerbe, Anissa Bane, Amy Zerbe, Andrea Gorski, Adam Zerbe, Abner Zerbe, Andrew Zerbe; three Aunts, Guyula Sweigart, Mary Zerbe, Dorothy Anderson; and several cousins.
Janet was predeceased by an uncle, Clayton Zerbe.
Viewing will be held on Fri., Oct. 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Sat. Interment at Muddy Creek Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Promedica Hospice at www.promedicaseniorcare.org/giving or the NRA at https://donate.nra.org/donate or Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd, Denver, PA 17517 www.goodfuneral.com