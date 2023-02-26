Janet M. Woolley, 85, of Wildwood Crest, NJ, died peacefully at home on February 18, 2023. Born in Conshohocken, PA she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. Fairlie, Jr and Alice E. Schlicher. Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Marshman, 1961 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year and her second husband, Albert "Bud" Woolley, long time soccer coach at Millersville University.
Janet graduated from East Stroudsburg University with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a teacher until 1970 when she turned her focus to operating the family business, the Palm Beach Motel in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Janet spent 30 years successfully running the business. She also spent many years supporting Bud's soccer games at Millersville and her sons' games at Manheim Township High School and Penn State University. Janet was an avid tennis player and was a fan of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. The entire family loved their time together skiing in Vail and Beaver Creek, CO.
Janet is survived by her three sons, Robert Marshman of Delray Beach, FL, Andrew Woolley of State College, PA and Matthew Woolley of Allentown, PA; and her sister, Ann Louise Wright of Wildwood Crest, NJ. She is also survived by 6 grandsons: Keegan, Alex, Aidan, Jack, Ryan and James.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her memory to:
The Soccer Facility at Penn State University. Please make check payable to Penn State University and write Soccer Facility - PIXSF in the memo line and mail to: Nittany Lion Club, Attn: Kirk Diehl, Varsity S, 147 Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA 16801.
