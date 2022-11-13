Janet M. Parmer, 99 formerly of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Ephrata Manor where she resided for the past month. She was the wife of the late Claud W. "Whitey" Parmer with whom she was married 54 years until his death in 2003. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elizabeth Leschke Brown.
A graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1941 she was a lifelong member of the Columbia United Methodist Church. Janet was employed by the Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing Company and retired early in life to become a homemaker and raise her family. She was known for her mastery in crocheting and creating afghans for gifts to her family on special occasions.
Janet is survived by her children, Brenda Fauth (Garry); Denise Eshleman (Paul); D. Scott Parmer (Pamela); four grandchildren, Jason Parmer (Coleen), Christopher Parmer (Jenifer), Kelley Ebersole (Nick) and Amy Fauth (Sabrina); six great grandchildren, Bennett, Alivian, Brooke, Cassidy, Cooper and Chase. Her sisters, Claire Thomas and Dorothy Sapone (Charles) also survive. Her siblings, Vera Peters, Arlene Sargen, John, Jr., Robert, Thomas and Judith Jones preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Grubbs, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. There will be no viewing however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia U.M. Church (www.columbiaunitedmethodist.org), Ephrata Manor (www.ucc-homes.org), or the charity of one's choice.