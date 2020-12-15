Janet M. Mellinger, 91, formerly of Monterey and Lancaster, passed away, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Manorcare Health Services, Allentown. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Bertha Diller Mellinger.
A 1948 graduate of Upper Leacock High School, Janet worked in the offices of Raub Supply and Murray Insurance. She had been an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and a former member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church Hellers, Lancaster. She enjoyed playing cards and cooking.
She is survived by nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her siblings, Beatrice Reinhart, Arlene Breniser, Vera Brodhecker, and Richard Mellinger.
Graveside services in Hellers Cemetery will be private. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »