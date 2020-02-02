Janet M. Keith, 81 of Millersville, formerly of New Providence passed away at home unexpectedly Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020. Janet was born in Conestoga on October 30, 1938, the daughter of the late Henry B. and Grace I. Weitzel Warfel. She was the wife of Walter F. Keith who preceded her in death on February 25, 2016.
Janet worked in the deli at Ferguson and Hassler, Quarryville for many years. Earlier in life she was a waitress at Steinbacher's Bar and Restaurant in Lancaster. She attended New Providence Church of God. She enjoyed doing puzzles and watching T.V.
Janet is survived by her son, Kenneth E., husband of Lydia Zercher of Manheim, Germany, 3 grandsons and her brother, Charles E., husband of Dolores Warfel of Conestoga. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry W., Darwin W., and John W. Warfel.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janet's funeral service on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Janet's memory to New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »