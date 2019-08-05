Janet M. Horst, wife of the late William H. Horst Sr. of Mount Nebo, went home to be with her Lord on August 1, 2019 at the age of 77 after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at the Bible Evangelical Methodist Church, 2 Kay Drive, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30AM. A viewing will be held from 9:30AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Mt. Nebo United Methodist Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to make a remembrance in Janet's name may contribute to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.