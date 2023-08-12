Janet M. Blevins, 91, of 6 Dennis Drive, New Providence, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Newport Meadows, Christiana. Her husband of 63 years, Robert G. Blevins, preceded her in death in 2015. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Freeman and Myrtle Doulin.
Janet was a stay-at-home mom, raising five children, devoting her life to loving, praying, and caring for them and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She formerly attended Smithville Church of God and more recently High View Church of God.
Janet was an excellent cook and baker. She loved watching her sons play church softball, attending sporting events of her grandchildren, playing games with her 3 generations of family, and spending time at the cabin in Potter County. She was known to play tricks and jokes on those she loved and cared about. She enjoyed having fun and family meant everything to her.
She is survived by her five children: Karen K. Blevins, Quarryville; Robert M. Blevins (Diane), Pequea, Ricky G. Blevins (Mary), Quarryville, Lori A. (Blevins) Geib (Brian), New Providence, Jeffrey F. Blevins (Sheri), Willow Street; 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one sibling, Benjamin Doulin. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary (Doulin) Eshleman.
A viewing will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Monday, August 14th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A memorial service will take place from Highview Church of God, 2470 Leaman Road, Ronks, PA 17572, on Tuesday, August 15th at 11 a.m., with a time to greet the family following the service. Interment will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15th in the Smithville Church of God Cemetery, 595 Pennsy Road, New Providence, prior to the memorial service. Pastor Mark J. Thiboldeaux, Sr. and Pastor Jason Smith will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Highview Church Of God Missions Fund. reynoldandshivery.com