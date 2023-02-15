Janet M. Barrett, 79, of Lancaster, passed away February 12, 2023. She was born in Lancaster to the late James C. Long and Ada Ruth Long. She spent her career as administrative secretary at St. Joseph's hospital. Following her retirement, she enjoyed work as a campground manager in Yellowstone National Park in the summers from 1995 to 2007.
Janet was a traveler. She traveled the country in her RV with her husband John for many years. Her sister Nancy joined them in later years and the three shared many adventures together. Janet traveled in Montana, Wyoming, Arizona, and would spend the winters in the warmth of Florida. She had a special place in her heart for the West. She loved the scenery, the Native American jewelry and the buffalo. She will be missed dearly by those who loved her.
Left to treasure her memory is her beloved husband John Barrett of Lancaster, her children John Barrett, Jr. husband of Jean of Mountville, Larry Barrett husband of Tina of Lancaster, Teresa Cox widow of Jacob Brin III and Kyle Cox of Holtwood, and Kevin McVey of Millersville; her sister Nancy Hastings of Kirkwood; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Along with her parents, Janet is preceded in her passing by her brother Richard Long and granddaughter Ashley Brin.
A service will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street at 10AM. Family invites guests to a visitation one hour prior to service. Janet will be laid to rest at Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »