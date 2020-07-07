Janet M. Baderak, 72, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor.
Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of Paul C. Shatto, Jr. and Jane M. (Hohenshildt) Shatto. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Harris Baderak.
Jan graduated from Steelton-Highspire High School, class of 1966. She played clarinet and oboe in the school band and Harrisburg Youth Symphony, sang in the chorus and was active in the high school musicals. She continued her education at Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1969, practicing as an RN for the next 30 years, both as a pediatric nurse and a Certified Emergency Nurse. She retired in 1999 after her first bout with breast cancer.
She dedicated her retirement years to caring for her parents, delivering Meals-on-Wheels in the Ephrata area and spending time with her beloved family. Her children and grandchildren were truly her life. She enjoyed watching True Crime Stories, listening to "Golden Oldies," and completing the New York Times Crossword every day. Though she enjoyed relaxing time by the beach, her favorite place to be was the home that she and Harris shared for 32 years-- her "Happy Place." Jan will be fondly remembered for her bright smile, her gift for story-telling and her devoted care for her family.
In addition to her husband Harris, she is survived by her three children, Douglas P. (Kara) Evans of Cornelius, NC, Nicole R. (Steven) Zucchi of Ephrata, Todd M. (Susan) Evans of Largo, FL; three step children, Katie L. Evans of Watertown, MA, Kristi E. Evans (Todd Weitzel) of Ardmore, Scott C. Evans of Camp Hill; six grandchildren, Hillary A. McLauchlin, Johanna E. Evans, Colin P., Ava E., Brennan O., and Stella Jane Zucchi; three step grandsons, Lukas, Paolo and Marco Hernandez-Paris. She is also survived by two sisters, Marian L. Shatto of Lititz, Barbara J. (Andy) Harvey of Sunbury; a sister-in-law, Michelle May of Camp Hill; an uncle, George H. Hohenshildt of Camp Hill and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Interment will take place in Churchville Cemetery, Oberlin, where she will join three generations of her ancestors. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Feeding America, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 96749, Washington, DC 20090-6749 or New Life Mission-Haiti, 420 E. Fulton Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.