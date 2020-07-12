Janet LeVan King "Mammy; Mumsie"

Janet LeVan King, 89, resident of Kadima of Lititz went to heaven July 3, 2020. Born February 18, 1931 in Lancaster to the late Miriam (Thompson) and John LeVan.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Rolland R. King, Jr. of Millersville; her children Rolland R. "Trip" King, husband of Brandi Ryer of Washington Boro, and Ann L., wife of Kenneth P. Danz of Mount Joy; her grandchildren, Aiden, Autumn, Austin, Zoe and Zach; and her grandpuppies Rosie and Dakota Skye; as well as nieces, nephews and their families.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Miriam and John J. LeVan; and her siblings John Jack LeVan, husband of Catherine and Ione LeVan, wife of Noel Dorwart.
Janet worked as a crossing guard for Penn Manor School District for over two decades. The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren, grandpups, and the wonderful children she helped each school day. Her happy place was the beach, both at Cape May and Stone Harbor, NJ.
Her family would like to especially thank the amazing staff at Kadima of Lititz, specifically Vrahima, Patricia and Carrie.
Services and burial in Conestoga Memorial Park will be private.
To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
