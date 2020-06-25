Janet (Landis) Auker, 77, of Stevens, passed away at home on June 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Ephrata, Janet was the daughter of the late Harry and Effie (Peachey) Landis. Janet married Roger F. Auker in 1962 and they celebrated 57 years together last August.
Janet graduated from Ephrata High School in 1960. Along with Roger, she worked in the power sports and turf equipment industry for more than 40 years. Most recently, Janet worked in the paint and apparel department at Paul B. Hardware in Ephrata. She loved to host family gatherings and was famous among friends, family, and customers alike for her exceptional ham loaf. Janet enjoyed photographing her loved ones and her travels, collecting keepsakes, scrapbooking, word puzzles, playing cards, and organizing annual shopping trips with friends. Janet and Roger both served in leadership roles of the PA State Snowmobiling Association and the Dutch Trail Cutters snowmobile club for many years. They enjoyed snowmobiling together and regularly traveled to Canada and Maine to ride with friends. A member of Blue Ball Church of the Brethren, Janet taught children's Sunday School and organized many mother and daughter banquets over the years.
In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her children Sharon A. (Anthony) Paparo of Texas, R. Jeffrey (Amy) of Lititz; her grandchildren, Alicia, John and Elizabeth Paparo, Erica Auker, Nathan (Veronica) Auker, Annie (Peter) Michael; and great-granddaughters, Dalaney Auker and Eleanor Michael. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald H. (Barbara) Landis of New Holland.
Services will be private and interment will take place at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's name may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
