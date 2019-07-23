Janet L. Wolgemuth, 92, of Manheim, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Gertrude Sharp Givler. Janet was the loving wife of Mark S. Wolgemuth who died in 1976. She was an active and faithful member of Hershey Free Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, took part in card ministry and served as a Deaconess. Janet was part of the 1945 class of Manheim Central High School, and after graduation spent most of her time raising her family. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and had a fond love of animals, especially cats. An avid baker, Janet was known for her delicious apple pies which she shared with family, friends, and neighbors on many occasions. She also sold Avon for over 20 years and was affectionately called "The Avon Lady." Devoted to her family, she loved spending time with each and every one of them.
Surviving are three sons, M. Daniel Wolgemuth, of Souderton, Thomas M. Wolgemuth, of Manheim, David B. husband of Kimberly Wolgemuth, of Manheim, three daughters, L. Marjean Wolgemuth, of Manheim, Deborah W. wife of Bryon Shumaker, of Manheim, Denise M. wife of Edward Simonds, of Brunswick, MD, fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and a niece, Sally Parmer, of Annville. She was preceded in death by a sister, Effie Barnhart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janet's memorial service at Hershey Free Church, 330 Hilltop Rd., Hummelstown, PA 17036, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Friday evening, from 6:30 PM -7:30 PM and again on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Those desiring may send contributions in Janet's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.