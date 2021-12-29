Janet L. Strauss, 87, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Manheim, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Janet was born in Manheim, PA, daughter of the late Edgar and Charlotte (Showers) Atkinson. She was a 1952 Manheim Central Graduate and a homemaker.
She enjoyed researching family genealogy, scrapbooking, and sewing. Janet was a great cook and liked cooking and canning. Most of all, Janet loved her family and teaching her children and grandchildren.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. Boyd, three sons: Robert D. Strauss, Jr., Richard K. Strauss, and Steven W. Strauss; two grandchildren: Gerald M. Boyd and Sarah E. Zimmerman, wife of Jay Zimmerman, Jr.; three greatgrandchildren: Sierra, Hanna, and Jacob Zimmerman; a sister, Glinda Atkinson; a cousin, Geraldine Earhart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Strauss and her parents, Edgar and Charlotte (Showers) Atkinson.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
