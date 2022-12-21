Janet L. Pfender, age 88 of Columbia, formerly of Drumore, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Saint Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Pfender, Jr. who passed away on March 18, 1990. Born in Seanor, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Judlowski Lubas.
She was an active member of Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Quarryville. Janet was a pilot, and she owned a small plane. She was very active with Toastmaster International, Young Marines Youth Program, Democratic politics, and she was a lifetime member of the VFW. In her free time, she loved traveling, playing bingo and testing her luck in other games.
Surviving are 5 children: Michael Pfender of Lancaster, Mark, husband of Deb Pfender of Drumore, Christopher, husband of April Pfender of Apollo Beach, FL, Matthew Pfender of Quarryville, and Laura, wife of Ronald Porrino of Punta Gorda, FL, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 8 siblings; Bernie, Louise, Maria, Valentine, Joseph, Helen, John, and Jacob.
A memorial service will be scheduled for Janet at a later date. reynoldsandshivery.com
