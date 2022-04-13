Janet L. Orth, 75, of Reading, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Norman E. and Esther F. (Hertzog) White and was the wife of Robert C. Orth with whom she would have celebrated 24 years of marriage in June.
She was a member of Allegheny Lutheran Church and Reinholds VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She attended Blainsport Mennonite Church. She enjoyed drawing, collectibles, flowers, watching movies, going to casinos, playing the lottery, and sending greeting cards.
In earlier years, Janet worked at Science Press and as a secretary for Conestoga Wood Products and Gage Personnel.
In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by 2 sons, Thomas Karol, husband of Sheila and Norman Karol, husband of Missy, both of Mohnton; 4 grandsons, Damen, Tyler, Luke, and Jacob Karol; several great-grandchildren; 3 step-children, Lisa Black, Michael and Steven Orth; 1 step-great-grandchild; 4 siblings, Jean A., wife of Ronald Risser, Jane A., wife of the late Barry Hoshour, Joan M., wife of Curtis Unruh, Judy L., wife of Paul Dubiansky; and sister-in-law, Heidi (Haller) White.
She was preceded in death by brother, James N. White.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A private graveside service will take place, at the convenience of the family, in the Middle Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Tower Health Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
