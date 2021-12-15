Janet L. Kepner, 89, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021. She was born in Lancaster County on July 11, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Richard and Lillian (Steckervetz) Conrad.
She was a 1950 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and worked at Wilbur-Suchard Chocolate Company.
She was married to the late Donald F. Kepner for 35 years and had three daughters: Terry, Donna, and Georgia.
Janet enjoyed being a homemaker for her husband and children and supported her husband’s real estate business as an interior decorator. She created many stained-glass art pieces and Folk-Art projects and enjoyed traveling and reading.
Janet is survived by her three children, Terry Frank, Marietta, PA; Donna Hartnett, Lititz, PA; and Georgia (Raul) Dimaano, Landenberg, PA; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Interment will be with her late husband in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
