Janet L. Kametz, 91, of Conestoga, passed away on September 27, 2021 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elvin and Etta (Hart) Erb. She was the loving wife of Harry Kametz until his passing in 1988.
Janet worked in various quarries and had lots of stories to tell. An avid reader, she also enjoyed listening to old country and western music and going to the beach. Janet retired from McCrory's, where she worked as a secretary.
She is survived by a son, Gary L. Kametz. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters; Evelyn Smith, Gladys Holbein, Arlene Douts, and Helen Sellers.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 AM at Lauren Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
