Janet L. Hurst, 86, formerly of East Earl, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, where she had resided for the past 12 years.
She was the wife of the late Richard L. Hurst who died in 2007. Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Geigley Steffy.
Janet was a homemaker. She enjoyed attending chapel services at the United Zion Home and flowers.
Surviving are two sons, Sherman husband of Cathy Ann (Rollman) Hurst of New Holland, and Creston Hurst of Loveland, CO; a daughter, Linda wife of Steve Bucher of New Holland; a granddaughter, Heather Ann wife of Alex Elsayed of Phoenixville; and four great-grandchildren, Blaze, Amir, Norah and Jasmine Elsayed. She was preceded in death by two sons, Rick Hurst and Glenn Hurst and by nine siblings.
Services and interment in the Terre Hill Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
A living tribute »