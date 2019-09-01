Janet L. Graeff, 82, wife of Jacob L. Graeff, went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019. In Janet's early years, she worked for the former RCA in Lancaster PA. Janet was best known for decorating cakes at Fergie's for 29 years in Quarryville, PA.
Janet is survived by two sons and one daughter and their families, Mark D. husband of Michele Graeff of Lancaster, Melissa S. wife of Larry Mutzabaugh of Holtwood and Brian L. Graeff of Strasburg, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Janet's immediate family, Keith R. (deceased) husband of Pansy Testerman of Lancaster, Duane H. husband of Mary Lou Testerman of Willow Street, Darryle R. husband of Dolores Testerman of Quarryville, Sharron C. Wife of Karl Eckel (Deceased) of Quarryville, Carol E. wife of Donald F. Williams (deceased) of Quarryville, Cyndi M. wife of Micheal Albenzi of Landisville.
At Janets request, there will be no service. Private burial will be at convenience of the family. To leave an on-line Condolence go to www.CremationLancasterPA.com 717-273-6283