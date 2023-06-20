Janet L. Ebersole, 82, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with Jesus and her late husband on Sunday evening, June 18, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz. Born in Mount Joy Twp., she was the daughter of the late Oliver Snavely Haldeman and Bertha C. "Betty" Blough Haldeman. She was the loving wife of the late Lloyd Ebersole, Jr. for 63 years prior to his passing in 2021.
A homemaker, Janet was a member of Chiques Church in Manheim. She was employed as a PCA by Pleasant View Retirement Community and the former Dunkard Brethren Home, both in Manheim. Janet enjoyed growing flowers and creating and making outdoor scenes that decorated their lawn. She also collected recipe books and enjoyed trying new recipes.
She is survived by five children, L. Jeffery, husband of Doris Ebersole, of Elizabethtown, Bonnie, wife of Larry Hershey, of Manheim, Terry, husband of Beth Ebersole, of Marietta, Doyle, husband of Tina Ebersole, of Middletown, and Roseate, wife of Mark Shuman, of Ephrata; 19 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren with one expected in December; and a sister, Betty Crills of Manheim. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, Earl, Ruth Ann, and James Haldeman and a tiny baby girl or boy held in daddy's hand. Now Janet and Lloyd both know what their baby looks like and what name God chose for this little one.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of Chiques Church. For a additional information or to watch a webcast of the funeral beginning Monday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
