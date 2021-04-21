Janet Knepp, 89, of Mount Joy and Marietta, died unexpectedly, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James and Celia Consylam. Janet was a sewing machine operator for 45 years at the former Donegal Industries before retiring in 2006. She attended the Bethel AME Church, Marietta.
Surviving is a son Fred Frick, Texas; three daughters, Betty Frick, Elizabethtown, Carolyn wife of David Yohn, New Bloomfield, Sharon Sauder and fiancé Richard Stiffler, Marietta; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Keith Knepp, and two grandchildren.
Following Janet's request, there will be no service; interment in Henry Eberle Cemetery, Mount Joy will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »