Janet Jarvie, 83, of Mount Joy, formerly of Kensington, MD, passed away on January 9, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Joan (Henderson) Jarvie. Known amongst her family as "Netta."
Janet came to America with intentions of it being a pit stop in her plans for international travel, but after some time in Washington, DC it became her home. She found a group of friends who became her family and worked with various agencies, organizations, and companies as a bookkeeper and business manager.
She enjoyed travelling and took many trips to Scotland, England, Wales and Australia to visit family. Janet also enjoyed going to Ocean City, MD and spending time on the beach. Janet played tennis and was a member of the Kenmont Swim & Tennis Club. She continued playing in Lancaster, where she also got involved in volunteering with the Mount Joy Library, Lancaster General Hospital, and with her church. Janet was a member of Mary Mother of the Church, Mount Joy.
Janet made friends everywhere she went. She was generous and caring and extended her kindness to everyone she met. She was extremely supportive and was always there for her son and grandchildren, all of whom she deeply loved.
She is survived by her son, Mike Jarvie and his wife Prudence, her grandchildren; Liz Kupetz and her husband Stephen, and Drew Jarvie, a sister, Helen Collier of Wales, and many nieces and nephews in Scotland, England and Australia, who knew her affectionately as Auntie Netta. She is also survived by her extended family; Greg Buckingham, Julie Carter and her husband Ben, Marty Buckingham and his wife Joy, Phil Buckingham and his wife Susan, and their families, all who lovingly called her JJ. In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her siblings; Bette Carruthers, Richard Jarvie, Bert Jarvie, Frank Jarvie, and Christine Martin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17522. Guests will be received for a time of visitation prior to the service starting at 9:00 AM. For those who cannot attend, the Mass will be LiveStreamed on Janet's obituary page starting shortly before 10:00aAM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Janet's name to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence and to access the LiveStream, please visit Janet's obituary page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com