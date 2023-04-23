Janet "Jan" Herman, 67, formerly of Lancaster and Myerstown, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Gardens at Blue Ridge, Harrisburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. "Bill" Herman, in 2016 and by an infant son Jeffrey Worall, in 1977.Born in Pompton Plains, NJ, she was the daughter of Maurice and Elizabeth (Dilts) Hiller, who survive.
Jan was a dental office manager and then drove dump truck for a number of years.
She was known for her flower gardening and enjoyed quilting and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Terry Worall, Jr. married to Alexandria, of Chesapeake, VA, four grandchildren, Noah, Brody, Luke, and Brianna, and four siblings: DJ Hiller married to John Naylor, Jerry Hiller, Sr., married to Ana, Connie Adams married to Michael and Maurice Hiller, Jr. married to Denise, and several loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Zeltenreich Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Brown officiating. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
