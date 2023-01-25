Janet J. Arehart, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Stoudt) Arehart.
Janet is survived by a sister, Edna Wagner, wife of Charles of Quarryville, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy Miner, Eva Hendrix, Mary Lorah, Evelyn Grace Arehart, and Ruth Ann Frey; and a brother, Charles Arehart.
Janet retired from R.R. Donnelley working as a forklift operator. She enjoyed reading, her cats, and going out to eat with her family.
A funeral service honoring Janet's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Chiques Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.