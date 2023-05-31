Janet I. Patterson, 96 of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday May 27, 2023. Born in Willow Street, she was the daughter of the late Charles Hamilton and Bessie Conway. We are confident that she is with our Lord and reunited with the love of her life, the late Harold R. Patterson, Jr., to whom she was married for 70 years; as well as family and friends that have gone before her in the faith.
She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Janet is survived by her son Ronald E. Patterson (Deb), her daughter Lisa M. Buckius (Tom); her grandchildren, Timothy, Victoria, Ronald, Jr., Bryan, and Olivia; her great-grandchildren, Cole, Taylor, Joey, Adrianna, Adalin, Ella, and Drew; her sister Mary Hackman.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her son Daniel L. Patterson, and several siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Proverbs 31:28-29 "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praiseth her."
