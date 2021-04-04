Janet I. Flora, 87, of New Providence, entered into rest on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Conway) Wein. She was married to the late Charles F. Flora who passed in 1995.
Janet worked as an L.P.N. at the former Community Hospital in Lancaster and had also worked as a home care nurse with the Visiting Angels. She attended New Providence Church of God and enjoyed doing various crafts.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Shirley, wife of Dennis Witmer with whom she resided. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Alice Way of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Costabile and a son, Charles A. Flora.
Janet's graveside service will take place at New Providence Church of God Cemetery, 269 Cinder Rd., New Providence, PA on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. There will be a viewing at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, 227 West Fourth Street, Quarryville on Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Masks are required for those attending the viewing at the funeral home. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Church Building Fund at the above address. Online guestbook at
