Janet Hill, 88, of Lititz, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Moravian Manor. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn (Stark) and Frederick Ruebman. She was the loving wife to the late Robert E. Hill, who passed in November, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage this past September 17th.
Janet was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz. She was a graduate of Lititz High School and retired from Armstrong after 24 years of service. Janet enjoyed knitting and sewing and took great pride in taking care of her home and family. Most of all Janet cherished spending time with her family and was especially proud of her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her daughter: Lori A. Mixson, wife of James of Wake Forest, NC; her grandchildren: Stephanie M. Byrd wife of Nathan of Durham, NC and Robert C. Mixson husband of Amanda of Jacksonville, FL; her great-grandchildren: Connor, Aiden and Lincoln; and her siblings: Judy Mearig of Lititz, Jack Ruebman of Dallas, TX and James Ruebman of Lancaster, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Joan Prestegord, Jane Groves and Frederick Ruebman, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz, followed by a private graveside service at Machpelah Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543, the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Masonic Village Hospice, https://masonicvillagehospice.org/donate/.
