Janet H. Moodie, 92, of Lancaster PA went home to her Lord, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Calvary Fellowship Homes. She was born in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of the late James and Mamie Moodie.
She was a nurse, instructor, and missionary. Janet was the last of her immediate family.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Crichton Chapel in Calvary Fellowship Homes, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Calvary Homes Benevolence Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
