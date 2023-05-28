Janet H. Meisenhelter, 91 of Elizabethtown, PA, died at the Masonic Home on December 14, 2022. She was the wife of the late Alvin L. Meisenhelter who died in 2008.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 in the Memorial Chapel of the Masonic Home, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA with Pastor Erin Maurer officiating.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
