Janet H. Kreider, 91, of Lititz, and formerly of Landisville, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born near Landisville she was the daughter of the late Irvin K. and Fannie Herr Kreider. Janet graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School and later attended Eastern Mennonite College. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in English from Millersville University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.
As young adults, Janet and her sister, Elizabeth, served as bookstore managers and sang in a Ladies Quartet with evangelist Myron Augsburger's Crusade for Christ. Janet taught third grade for two years. For over 37 years Janet worked for Eastern Mennonite Missions, retiring as editor of Missionary Messenger. She was a faithful member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church where she served as librarian, Sunday school teacher, and song leader. Janet's passion was writing poetry, playing a variety of musical instruments, and listening to music that inspired her. Using Janet's writing and music abilities, along with Elizabeth's photography skills, the sisters presented illustrated readings to many groups. A special time in Janet's life was writing and directing the play, "Henry's Red Sea". Janet was a master wordsmith, Scrabble player, and crossword puzzle solver.
Janet cared deeply about her family. Surviving are two nephews: David husband of Mary Ann Kreider, Jonathan husband of Fran Kreider; a niece, Rosemary wife of Jim Hess, 11 great-nieces and nephews and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth H. Kreider and a brother Roy H., and his wife Florence Kreider.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Janet's memorial service at Landis Homes Retirement Community, WEST BETHANY CHAPEL, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be immediately following the service. Interment will be private in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Janet's name to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
